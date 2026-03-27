Uttarakhand CM Dhami pitches RRTS extension to Haridwar, Rishikesh in meeting with PM Modi

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and pushed for extending the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to Haridwar and Rishikesh, alongside a broader roadmap focused on infrastructure, connectivity and defence expansion.
During the high-level meeting, CM Dhami presented a comprehensive agenda centred on key projects intended to strengthen the hill state’s economy and tourism sector.
Highlighting the state’s potential, the Chief Minister sought central assistance to expedite several vital development initiatives.
A significant portion of the discussion focused on improving transport and logistical connectivity. CM Dhami urged the Centre to extend the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), currently operational between Delhi and Meerut, up to Haridwar and Rishikesh.
This extension is seen as a potential game-changer for pilgrim footfall and regional economic integration.
The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to enhance strategic air and road links. He called for the expansion of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi and sought support for the development of the Raiwala-based BI Duck bridge, both of which are critical for connectivity in the state’s challenging terrain.
Aligning with national priorities, the Uttarakhand government has proposed developing the state as a hub for defence manufacturing.
CM Dhami requested policy support and central cooperation to establish a Defence Equipment Production Industrial Hub in Kotdwar, Haridwar and Dehradun.
"Given the state’s strategic location, the availability of a trained workforce, and an evolving industrial infrastructure, Uttarakhand is uniquely positioned to host defence equipment manufacturing units," the Chief Minister apprised.
The meeting also touched upon the state’s ongoing efforts to diversify its tourism profile. Beyond traditional pilgrimage, the government is promoting Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination.
Areas such as Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar and the Sharda Corridor are being developed to capture this niche market, supported by an upcoming wedding tourism policy.
Additionally, the state is making strides in its ‘Spiritual Economic Zone’ initiative, with regions such as Bel Kedar, Anjanisain Tehri and Lohaghat Shyamlatal earmarked for spiritual tourism development.
To boost local livelihoods, the government is leveraging the ‘House of Himalayas’ brand to connect local artisans and agricultural products with national and international markets.
By integrating spiritual tourism, industrial defence growth and high speed transit connectivity, the state government aims to create a sustainable economic model that balances development with the environmental sensitivities of the Himalayan region.
CM Dhami proposed key infrastructure projects to the Prime Minister, including seaplane services in Tehri, a Delhi Haldwani expressway and the expansion of rail networks, including Rishikesh Karnaprayag and Tanakpur Bageshwar.
He also urged rail connectivity to Uttarkashi to improve access to Gangotri and Yamunotri and called for strengthening border connectivity with the Banbasa Land Port.