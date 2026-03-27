Uttarakhand CM Dhami pitches RRTS extension to Haridwar, Rishikesh in meeting with PM Modi

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and pushed for extending the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to Haridwar and Rishikesh, alongside a broader roadmap focused on infrastructure, connectivity and defence expansion.

During the high-level meeting, CM Dhami presented a comprehensive agenda centred on key projects intended to strengthen the hill state’s economy and tourism sector.

Highlighting the state’s potential, the Chief Minister sought central assistance to expedite several vital development initiatives.

A significant portion of the discussion focused on improving transport and logistical connectivity. CM Dhami urged the Centre to extend the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), currently operational between Delhi and Meerut, up to Haridwar and Rishikesh.

This extension is seen as a potential game-changer for pilgrim footfall and regional economic integration.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to enhance strategic air and road links. He called for the expansion of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi and sought support for the development of the Raiwala-based BI Duck bridge, both of which are critical for connectivity in the state’s challenging terrain.

Aligning with national priorities, the Uttarakhand government has proposed developing the state as a hub for defence manufacturing.

CM Dhami requested policy support and central cooperation to establish a Defence Equipment Production Industrial Hub in Kotdwar, Haridwar and Dehradun.

"Given the state’s strategic location, the availability of a trained workforce, and an evolving industrial infrastructure, Uttarakhand is uniquely positioned to host defence equipment manufacturing units," the Chief Minister apprised.