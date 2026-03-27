Uttarakhand gears up for purge of electoral rolls; focus on addressing challenges in urban pockets

DEHRADUN: With the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on the horizon, the administration has successfully achieved over 85 per cent mapping across Uttarakhand during the pre-SIR phase. Officials have now outlined an aggressive roadmap to bridge the remaining gaps, with a comprehensive door-to-door campaign scheduled to commence in April.

The state’s election machinery is placing strategic emphasis on booths that currently report lower mapping figures, ensuring that no voter is left behind during the process.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande provided a detailed update on the state’s preparedness. Addressing media at the Secretariat media centre on Friday, he underscored that, in line with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directives, the department is meticulously compiling the absent, shifted and dead (ASD) list for every polling booth. This crucial exercise is designed to purge discrepancies and enhance the accuracy of the electoral rolls.

"To ensure the purification process is as precise as possible, we are leaving no stone unturned in identifying discrepancies booth by booth," said Dr Jogdande.