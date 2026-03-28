Avalanche at Zojila kills seven, Srinagar–Leh highway shut for clearance

SRINAGAR: An avalanche-struck Srinagar–Leh National Highway was closed for traffic on Saturday as authorities carried out snow clearance operations following a deadly incident at Zojila Pass.

Seven people were killed and several vehicles were buried in an avalanche on Friday at the Zojila Pass.

A ten-year-old child was among those killed.

"The highway is closed for traffic, and snow clearance operations are underway," officials said.

Traffic will be allowed once the road is cleared of avalanche debris, they added.

J-K Police, Army, CRPF, Ladakh Police, SDRF and civil administration teams are searching for the missing, they said.