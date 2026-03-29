BJP alleges Hemant Soren’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ could exceed Rs 100 crore, calls it extravagant misuse of funds

RANCHI: The Jharkhand BJP has strongly criticised the construction of a lavish ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the project, estimated at around Rs 100 crore, is an extravagant misuse of public funds and nearly three times costlier than a similar residence built during the tenure of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters in Ranchi on Sunday, State BJP President Aditya Sahu said that while the Chief Minister projects himself as a leader of the poor and downtrodden, essential welfare schemes in the state, such as ‘Abua Awas’, old-age pensions and payments for paddy procurement, are not reaching beneficiaries.

He further alleged that instead of prioritising public welfare, the government is focused on building a palatial residence.

Sahu asserted that the BJP strongly opposes the project and vowed that the party would not allow what he termed the “hard-earned money” of Jharkhand’s tribal and indigenous communities to be spent on such an initiative.

“The ‘Sheesh Mahal’—currently being constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore by the Chief Minister, who claims to be the champion of the poor, represents a wasteful expenditure of the hard-earned money of Jharkhand's tribal and indigenous population,” said Sahu.