Dhami government orders minority status audit ahead of polls, triggers political row

DEHRADUN: In a move that has reignited political tensions in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government has initiated a comprehensive study to audit the status of minorities in the state.

The administration has constituted a seven-member high-level committee to conduct the study, which will analyse the socioeconomic, educational and cultural shifts within minority communities over the last 25 years, essentially since the inception of the state.

The committee will be chaired by retired judge Akhilesh Chand Sharma. Other members include retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, subject expert Manu Gaur, State Minority Commission Vice-Chairperson Farzana Begum, social worker Rajpal Singh, and the Director of the Minority Welfare Department as the member secretary.

Speaking to TNIE, senior committee member and retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh stated, "The committee’s work is in progress, and it has already held four meetings."

According to the official mandate, the committee is tasked with evaluating the economic and educational status of minorities. It will prepare a detailed report based on empirical data, which will guide the government’s future welfare policies.