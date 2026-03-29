Orphaned Mizo teenager Isak overcomes grief, injury to win gold at Khelo India Tribal Games

RAIPUR: Isak Malsawmtluanga, who was orphaned before turning 16 and nearly quit weightlifting, overcame personal loss and injury concerns to clinch the men’s 60 kg gold medal at the ongoing Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur.

The 18-year-old from Mizoram was on the verge of quitting the sport after losing both his parents at a young age. However, support from his childhood coach and relatives helped him continue his journey and ultimately achieve success on the national stage.

Isak’s father, Heming Malsawmtluanga, died in a bike accident in 2018, the same year he began training in weightlifting. Left as the only son in the family, he faced uncertainty over whether to continue pursuing the sport or focus on earning to support his family.

“At that time, my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting,” Isak stated.

Just as his performance began to improve, with a silver medal in the 60 kg category at the Youth National Championships in Himachal Pradesh in 2024, he faced another setback when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, placing the family under emotional and financial strain.