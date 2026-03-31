BJP raises concern over ACB lapses, seeks CBI probe into Rs 750-crore Jharkhand liquor scam

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has written to Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar seeking immediate intervention in the alleged Rs 750-crore liquor scam and urging that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also flagged serious lapses by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that allowed several accused to secure default bail.

Marandi stated in his letter that the matter goes beyond financial irregularities, raising serious concerns over the state’s law and order as well as administrative transparency. He also cautioned that failure to ensure a fair and impartial investigation could severely erode public trust.

During a meeting with the Governor on Tuesday, Marandi alleged serious lapses and “suspicious conduct” by the state’s ACB, claiming that the agency failed to file chargesheets within the statutory timeframe, allowing several accused to secure default bail.

He urged the Governor to direct the ACB to immediately file chargesheets and recommend a CBI inquiry into the case.

In his letter, Marandi claimed that instead of conducting an impartial investigation, the ACB appeared to be protecting those involved in the case.

The agency deliberately delayed filing chargesheets, compromising evidence and statutory procedures, he alleged.