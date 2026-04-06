West Asia war disrupts export of Sojat Mehendi, Bikaneri Bhujia Namkeen; import of Iranian raw wool

JAIPUR: The ripple effects of the West Asia war and the related shipping and fuel crisis have begun to disrupt exports, inflate costs, and stall production in key sectors such as Bikaner’s famed namkeen industry and Sojat’s mehendi trade.

Bikaneri bhujia, a snack from Rajasthan, has a strong global presence with India leading exports, currently facing challenges due to high freight costs and shipping delays due to the West Asia conflict.

Around 15–20 containers of bhujia, papad, and namkeen are exported from Bikaner every month, but now the export has reduced significantly.

According to exporters, shipments that earlier reached Gulf and European markets within 30 days are now taking up to 60 days. The delay is being attributed to shipping vessels opting for longer, safer routes amid regional instability, leading to higher transit time and increased logistics costs. The situation has been further aggravated by a shortage of containers and slower cargo movement.

Industry stakeholders report a steady rise in freight charges, adding to their concerns.