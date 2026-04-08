Mysterious illness claims lives of five children in Rajasthan’s Salumber

A mysterious illness has claimed the lives of five young children in Rajasthan’s Salumber district over the past five days, raising concern among health authorities.

According to officials, the victims—aged between two and four years—developed symptoms such as fever and vomiting, and died within 24 hours of onset. The cases have been reported from Lalpura and Ghata villages in the Lasadiya sub-division.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak (4), his younger brother Laxman (3), and Seema (4) from Lalpura, along with Rahul (4) and Kajal (2) from Ghata village.

Health officials said eight other children showing similar symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Salumber and Udaipur.

Authorities have deployed medical teams to the affected villages, which together have over 560 households. Screening drives are underway, and residents exhibiting symptoms are being closely monitored.

Additional District Magistrate Dinesh Rai Sapela said that early detection and treatment are critical. “Anyone showing symptoms is being attended to, and villagers are advised to seek immediate medical care,” he said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Mahendra Parmar confirmed that samples have been sent to a government laboratory for analysis, and the exact cause of the illness will only be determined after test results are received.

As a precaution, teams from the animal husbandry department have also carried out disinfection drives in cattle sheds in Ghata village.

Local MLA Thawarchand Damor visited the area to assess the situation and urged residents to rely on medical treatment rather than superstition, stressing the importance of timely healthcare intervention.

(With inputs from PTI)