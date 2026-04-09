Union Cabinet clears Rs 13,037 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 to ease traffic congestion

JAIPUR: In a major push to strengthen urban infrastructure in Rajasthan’s capital, the Union Cabinet has approved the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a move expected to significantly improve the city’s transport system, currently plagued by daily traffic congestion.

The 41-kilometres North–South Corridor will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore and is being hailed by experts as a transformative initiative for the capital.

Following the approval, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the second phase of the metro will connect the northern and southern parts of Jaipur, paving the way for a modern, smart, and future-ready transportation system.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the significance of the project in a tweet, stating that Jaipur is set for a major infrastructure upgrade. He noted that the Cabinet’s decision marks a significant step forward in urban development, adding that the project will improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and make daily commuting easier for residents.

The project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between the Central and State governments. The Phase-2 corridor will run from Prahladpura to Todi Mod and will include 36 proposed metro stations. Key locations along the route include Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar.

An underground station is also planned within the airport premises. The new corridor will be integrated with the existing Phase-1 line through interchange facilities and feeder systems. Currently, the Jaipur Metro operates along an 11.64-kilometre East–West Corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, serving around 60,000 passengers daily. This ridership is expected to increase substantially after Phase-2 becomes operational.

According to projections, the project could reduce the number of vehicles on city roads by approximately 2.4 lakh by 2055. The construction is expected to be completed within five and a half years, with a targeted completion date of September 2031. With this approval, the total length of metro networks across the country has reached 1,145 kilometres.