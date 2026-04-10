Rajasthan's 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan' aims to replace derogatory names of students with meaningful ones

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Education Department is all set to initiate a novel campaign, titled the ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’ (meaningful name campaign). The initiative is aimed at changing the names of students that are meaningless or derogatory.

Announcing the campaign, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that many parents, either inadvertently or due to tradition, give their children names that may not sound appropriate.

"As children grow older, such names sometimes lead to embarrassment and may even affect their self-esteem. Names like ‘Kajormal’ and ‘Sheru’ could potentially undermine a child’s sense of dignity," he said.

Under the campaign, the Education Department has prepared a list of around 2,000 to 3,000 meaningful and appealing names.