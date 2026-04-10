Rajasthan's 'Sarthak Naam Abhiyan' aims to replace derogatory names of students with meaningful ones

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Education Department is all set to initiate a novel campaign, titled the ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’ (meaningful name campaign). The initiative is aimed at changing the names of students that are meaningless or derogatory.
Announcing the campaign, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that many parents, either inadvertently or due to tradition, give their children names that may not sound appropriate.
"As children grow older, such names sometimes lead to embarrassment and may even affect their self-esteem. Names like ‘Kajormal’ and ‘Sheru’ could potentially undermine a child’s sense of dignity," he said.
Under the campaign, the Education Department has prepared a list of around 2,000 to 3,000 meaningful and appealing names.
For children whose parents agree to a name change, new names will be chosen from this list.
The minister also pointed out that in a few communities, a few names are perceived as disrespectful; provisions will be made to change both first names and surnames in a dignified manner.
The primary objective of the initiative is to boost children’s confidence and protect them from any psychological distress associated with their names.
The department opines that a name is a crucial part of an individual’s identity and should reflect dignity and positivity.
As part of the campaign, schools will hold discussions with parents, and any decision to change a child’s name will be taken only after obtaining their consent. The initiative is being seen as a step towards ensuring that education in Rajasthan goes beyond academics, addressing the holistic development and self-worth of students.
In addition, the Education Minister also announced that the department will create a separate list to identify employees across schools and departmental offices who consume intoxicants, tobacco products such as gutka, or engage in smoking.
The move aims to help such individuals overcome addiction while also ensuring that these habits do not negatively influence students.