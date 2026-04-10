Subodh Agarwal: From top IAS officer to key figure in Rajasthan’s Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam' case

Once regarded as one of Rajasthan’s most accomplished bureaucrats, Subodh Agarwal’s career trajectory has taken a dramatic turn, from a high-achieving technocrat and senior administrator to a central figure in the state’s investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), estimated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at around Rs 900–Rs 960 crore.
Born on December 17, 1965, Agarwal belonged to the 1988 batch of the Rajasthan cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His academic record was marked by consistent excellence. He completed his BTech in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi (1987), followed by a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University and a PhD in Economics. Colleagues often described him as a technically sharp officer with a strong grounding in infrastructure and policy planning.
Over the course of his administrative career, Agarwal held several key positions in the Rajasthan government, including District Collector of Bikaner and later senior leadership roles such as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) across departments including Mines, Petroleum, Industries, and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). It was during his tenure in PHED that decisions related to the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation later came under scrutiny.
The Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship central scheme aimed at providing tap water connections to rural households, became the focus of a large-scale corruption probe in Rajasthan after the ACB flagged alleged irregularities in tendering and execution.
According to investigators, changes introduced in procurement procedures during Agarwal’s tenure allegedly altered the structure of competitive bidding. One of the key concerns cited in the probe is the introduction of a mandatory “site visit certificate” requirement for high-value contracts.
Officials allege that this condition reduced anonymity in the bidding process by requiring contractors to physically identify themselves during site visits. This, they claim, enabled coordination among select bidders and weakened the integrity of competitive tendering, allegedly resulting in cartelisation and inflated contract values.
The ACB has also alleged that such procedural changes contributed to reduced competition and premium pricing in contracts, though these findings remain part of an ongoing investigation.
A key strand of the probe involves allegations that certain private firms secured contracts using forged experience and completion certificates. Investigators have stated that documents submitted in the name of IRCON International Ltd were later found to be fake after verification with the organisation.
Two firms—M/s Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company and M/s Shri Shyam Tubewell Company, are alleged to have secured contracts worth approximately Rs 960 crore based on such documentation.
These findings triggered wider scrutiny of the tender evaluation and verification process within the department and led investigators to examine the role of senior administrative approvals.
The ACB subsequently expanded its probe across multiple districts and states, conducting searches at over 100 locations linked to contractors, engineers and officials. Several arrests have already been made as part of the ongoing investigation.
Agarwal was named in the FIR and later placed under investigation after he failed to appear before authorities, prompting the issuance of a lookout circular and arrest warrants. A coordinated operation by the ACB in early 2026 marked a major escalation in the case, with raids conducted across Rajasthan and other states.
He has since been taken into custody in connection with the probe and is being questioned on allegations relating to policy-level decisions and procedural changes during his tenure at PHED.
In his legal responses, Agarwal has denied wrongdoing, arguing that several approvals were part of routine departmental processes and that key decisions were taken either prior to or outside his direct involvement. He has also stated that corrective actions, including cancellation of tenders and blacklisting of firms, were initiated once irregularities were detected.
The case has placed renewed scrutiny on procurement systems in large-scale public infrastructure projects and raised questions about administrative accountability at senior levels.
While the investigation continues, Agarwal’s case has come to symbolise a broader debate over governance, contract management and oversight in flagship welfare schemes.