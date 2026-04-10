Subodh Agarwal: From top IAS officer to key figure in Rajasthan’s Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam' case

Once regarded as one of Rajasthan’s most accomplished bureaucrats, Subodh Agarwal’s career trajectory has taken a dramatic turn, from a high-achieving technocrat and senior administrator to a central figure in the state’s investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), estimated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at around Rs 900–Rs 960 crore.

Born on December 17, 1965, Agarwal belonged to the 1988 batch of the Rajasthan cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His academic record was marked by consistent excellence. He completed his BTech in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi (1987), followed by a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University and a PhD in Economics. Colleagues often described him as a technically sharp officer with a strong grounding in infrastructure and policy planning.

Over the course of his administrative career, Agarwal held several key positions in the Rajasthan government, including District Collector of Bikaner and later senior leadership roles such as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) across departments including Mines, Petroleum, Industries, and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). It was during his tenure in PHED that decisions related to the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation later came under scrutiny.