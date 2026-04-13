Former CM Vasundhara Raje's remarks on land acquisition spark discussions within Rajasthan BJP

JAIPUR: Barely a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to inaugurate a high-profile refinery in Rajasthan, the state BJP has plunged into political turmoil following a recent statement by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, which shows no signs of subsiding.

Raje's remark, which grabbed headlines last Thursday, came during the ‘Jansamvad Yatra’ of her son and MP Dushyant Singh in the Baran-Jhalawar region. She said, “People tell me, ‘My work hasn’t been done; get it done… but brother, I cannot fight anymore. When I couldn’t even save what was mine, how can I save anything else?”

The statement sparked discussions within party circles, with many interpreting it as an expression of her discomfort over being sidelined for the post of Rajasthan CM in December 2023. It also revived memories of her earlier remarks flagging the inability to address party workers’ concerns and the lack of respect for them at the BJP headquarters.

Over the weekend, the controversy deepened after Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore made a statement on Saturday, seen as a veiled jibe. Invoking a proverb, he suggested that one should remain content with what they receive and hinted that Raje cannot expect to become Chief Minister every time.

Adding to the narrative, UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra remarked that politics is inherently volatile, where fortunes can rise or fall unpredictably and only a few ultimately reach the top.

The remarks from key leaders of both of the organisation and government, has triggered fresh speculation about Raje’s standing in the party, especially after she was sidelined following the Assembly elections when first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma was made Chief Minister.

Later, Raje formally addressed the media to clarify the controversy. She explained that during the speech, some locals had approached her with complaints about land acquisition for a highway project. In response, Raje cited the example of her own palace in Dholpur, telling them that when land falls within the scope of development projects, its acquisition cannot be prevented.