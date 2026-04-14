Rajasthan government's name-change campaign sparks row; critics allege saffronisation of school education

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government’s ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’, aimed at replacing student names in government schools with culturally rooted alternatives, has triggered a controversy, with critics alleging it is a move towards saffronisation of education.
According to an official order issued on Tuesday by the department’s Joint Secretary, the campaign seeks to modify the names of students in government schools whose existing names are perceived as “meaningless or negative,” as such names may adversely affect their self-confidence. The order states that these names should be replaced with ones that are “meaningful, simple, and pure” to support personality development and self-esteem among students.
Under this curious initiative, the department has issued a list of 2,950 names, 1,409 for boys and 1,541 for girls. The Education Department claims that these names reflect Rajasthani culture and traditions.
Schools have been directed to raise awareness about the campaign among parents through parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) and school management committees (SMCs). Teachers have been instructed to sensitively identify students with questionable names and explain to their parents the perceived benefits of choosing more positive alternatives.
At the time of admission to Class 1, parents will be shown the suggested list and given the option to select a name. For students already enrolled, applications for name changes will have to be submitted as per prescribed rules. Senior officials have also been tasked with regularly monitoring the campaign and submitting periodic reports to the department headquarters.
However, the move has drawn criticism from education experts and social commentators. Speaking to the TNIE, senior sociologist and former University of Rajasthan professor Rajiv Gupta said the list lacks representation from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, including Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, and Jain communities. Critics have also pointed out the absence of nature-inspired names, noting that many suggested names are complex and largely rooted in Hindu mythology.
Gupta who is a well-known sociologist argues that the campaign imposes an unnecessary and complex process on children and their families, which may serve political objectives but fails to address deeper social issues. “The government has engaged the administrative machinery in tasks that are of little importance. If individuals or their families wish to change a name, there is already a legal provision for that. Why should anyone be compelled to choose from a list imposed by the state government?” he said.
Calling it a question of personal liberty, Gupta added, “This raises serious concerns about individual autonomy and freedom of choice.”
The opposition Congress has already raised questions about the motive behind this ‘name-change exercise’ which the party considers as a bid to saffronise school education in Rajasthan. In addition, this controversy has intensified the broader debate over the extent of state intervention in personal and cultural domains within the education system.