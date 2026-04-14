Rajasthan govt seeks HC nod to defer Panchayat, ULB polls over delay in OBC Commission report

JAIPUR: In a fresh move, the Rajasthan government has approached the High Court to seek an extension of the deadline to conduct Panchayat and urban local body elections which the court had earlier directed to be held by April 15, 2026.

Citing administrative, legal, and seasonal constraints, the Bhajan Lal government in its petition said it’s not feasible to hold elections in the coming months under the prevailing circumstances.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad submitted that the process of determining reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is still pending. The petition highlighted that Articles 243-D and 243-T of the Constitution mandate reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and OBCs in local bodies.

Since the OBC quota is yet to be finalised, the Rajasthan government argues that elections cannot be conducted at this stage. The OBC Commission’s report is expected by September 30, following which reservation will be determined and elections notified.

The plea comes in response to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by former MLAs Sanyam Lodha and Girraj Devanda. Acting on a contempt petition on this issue, the High Court had in early April, issued notices to the State Election Commission and the State Election Commissioner.

Besides triggering a legal and political confrontation, delays in the long-pending Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections had led the Rajasthan HC to issue a contempt notice to the State Election Commission (SEC) and its chief Rajeshwar Singh for failing to meet the court-mandated deadline of 15 April.