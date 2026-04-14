Rajasthan private doctors go on 24-hour strike; healthcare, including emergency services, takes a hit

Doctors across Rajasthan's private hospitals and nursing homes went on a strike on Tuesday, severely impacting the state's healthcare sector, including emergency services.

The 24-hour strike, beginning on April 14 at 8 am, was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Rajasthan Chapter, following the arrest of Dr Sondev Bansal, the director of a private hospital in Jaipur.

The strike impacted both small and large private hospitals, with several facilities even suspending emergency services.

In Jaipur, private hospitals remained shut for OPD services since morning.

Patients who were already admitted, however, received treatment.

Authorities strengthened arrangements in government hospitals in view of the strike.

In several hospitals, notices were put up informing patients about the suspension of OPD services for the day.