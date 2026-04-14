Rajasthan private doctors go on 24-hour strike; healthcare, including emergency services, takes a hit

Doctors across Rajasthan's private hospitals and nursing homes went on a strike on Tuesday, severely impacting the state's healthcare sector, including emergency services.
The 24-hour strike, beginning on April 14 at 8 am, was called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Rajasthan Chapter, following the arrest of Dr Sondev Bansal, the director of a private hospital in Jaipur.
The strike impacted both small and large private hospitals, with several facilities even suspending emergency services.
In Jaipur, private hospitals remained shut for OPD services since morning.
Patients who were already admitted, however, received treatment.
Authorities strengthened arrangements in government hospitals in view of the strike.
In several hospitals, notices were put up informing patients about the suspension of OPD services for the day.
Some patients who reached hospitals were seen making enquiries before leaving for government hospitals.
"The protest is part of a symbolic strike, and doctors have indicated that further agitation may follow," Dr Vijay Kapoor, the president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, said.
On Monday, the IMA, along with the association, held an emergency meeting and decided to suspend medical services for 24 hours in protest against the arrest of Dr Sondev Bansal.
Dr Bansal was arrested in Jaipur in connection with an alleged fraud case.
The hospitals have also suspended the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) for an indefinite period.
The striking doctors have demanded the state government clear payments under the scheme.
There are nearly 3,000 private hospitals and nursing homes in the state, Dr Kapoor said.
(With inputs from PTI)