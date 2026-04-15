Ashok Gehlot revives 2020 Rajasthan crisis, targets BJP and Sachin Pilot amid political clash

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who recently drew attention for deploying his “Intezaar Shastra” to corner the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan, has once again revived the Rajasthan political crisis of 2020, reigniting debate within the state’s political landscape.

Referring to the “Manesar episode”, Gehlot targeted not only BJP leaders but also, through veiled remarks, his old rival Sachin Pilot, the Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, as Pilot arrived at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Jaipur to attend Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, Gehlot, speaking from Didwana, appeared to reopen chapters of old political wounds. Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the 2020 crisis was “a conspiracy hatched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, claiming that Congress MLAs were lured and taken to Manesar in Haryana, forcing his government to remain confined in hotels for 34 days.

“Our government was under threat, but some legislators showed political wisdom and ensured its survival,” Gehlot said.