Ashok Gehlot revives 2020 Rajasthan crisis, targets BJP and Sachin Pilot amid political clash

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who recently drew attention for deploying his “Intezaar Shastra” to corner the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan, has once again revived the Rajasthan political crisis of 2020, reigniting debate within the state’s political landscape.
Referring to the “Manesar episode”, Gehlot targeted not only BJP leaders but also, through veiled remarks, his old rival Sachin Pilot, the Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister.
On Tuesday, as Pilot arrived at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Jaipur to attend Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, Gehlot, speaking from Didwana, appeared to reopen chapters of old political wounds. Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the 2020 crisis was “a conspiracy hatched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, claiming that Congress MLAs were lured and taken to Manesar in Haryana, forcing his government to remain confined in hotels for 34 days.
“Our government was under threat, but some legislators showed political wisdom and ensured its survival,” Gehlot said.
He further alleged that the BJP spent “thousands of crores” in attempts to topple governments across states. “They succeeded in Maharashtra and later destabilised governments in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Rajasthan, however, remained the only state where the government did not fall, as we had public support and our MLAs stood united,” he asserted.
Praising former Didwana MLA Chetan Dudi, Gehlot said his “political acumen” played a crucial role in saving the government during the crisis.
Responding to jibes by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP leader Madan Rathore, who have often labelled the previous regime a “government of hotels”, Gehlot remarked, “It was due to BJP’s conspiratorial politics that we were compelled to stay in hotels.”
Gehlot’s renewed reference to the Manesar episode has triggered fresh political speculation, particularly as it coincided with Pilot’s presence in Jaipur. Political observers believe the remarks underscore persistent fissures within the Congress, despite public assertions of unity.
Meanwhile, Gehlot, through his “Intezaar Shastra” campaign, an initiative spanning 20 chapters aimed at holding the current BJP government accountable over the implementation of schemes launched during his tenure, has put the government on the defensive. BJP leaders have dismissed it as a political exercise by Gehlot to reinforce his relevance amid internal leadership dynamics within the Congress.