Rajasthan drops Class 9-12 supplementary History books after minister's objections over Mughal content

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan School Education Department has ordered the removal of four supplementary History textbooks from the high school syllabus after continuous objections from Education Minister Madan Dilawar over the portrayal of Mughal history and certain historical narratives in the school curriculum.

One history book each from Classes 9 to 12 has been withdrawn, effectively banning their teaching in schools.

The decision, formalised through an order issued by Director Sitaram Jat, categorises these titles as “deleted texts,” thereby prohibiting both their study and classroom instruction.

The removed books include Rajasthan’s Freedom Movement and Tradition of Valor (Class 9), History and Culture of Rajasthan (Class 10), Golden India After Independence Part 1 (Class 11), and Golden India After Independence, Part 2 (Class 12). All four books focus on Rajasthan’s history, cultural legacy, and narratives of the post-Independence period.