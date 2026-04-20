Massive fire breaks out at Rajasthan refinery day before PM Modi’s inauguration visit

JAIPUR: A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district, a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entire area has been evacuated after the fire suddenly erupted on Monday afternoon, spreading a sense of panic in the area.

With PM Modi scheduled to inaugurate the refinery on Tuesday, this incident has raised serious questions regarding the security arrangements and preparations in place.

According to eyewitnesses, plumes of smoke rising from the refinery complex were visible from a considerable distance following the outbreak of the fire. The blaze is reported to have originated in the refinery's CDU (Crude Distillation Unit), triggering alarm among the administration and officials. The intensity of the fire was such that, within moments, an atmosphere of chaos and panic gripped the entire area.

Upon observing the smoke billowing from the refinery premises, the fire safety systems were immediately activated, and efforts to extinguish the blaze were intensified. Teams from both the municipal fire department and the refinery's internal fire brigade worked relentlessly to bring the fire under control.

A large number of fire tenders rushed to the scene immediately, and operations to contain the fire commenced without delay. Reports indicate that security personnel and refinery employees were promptly evacuated to safe locations.

Currently, there are no reports of any casualties. The situation is being constantly monitored, and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control at the earliest. While the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, the administration and a technical team are currently on-site conducting an investigation.