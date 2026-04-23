Rajasthan refinery fire triggers Gehlot–Bhajan Lal face-off over 48-hour delay in identifying cause

JAIPUR: The fire at the Pachpadra refinery may have been extinguished, but the political heat it triggered continues to intensify, with the Rajasthan government facing sustained opposition scrutiny over the blaze that broke out barely a day before its scheduled inauguration by Narendra Modi.
The political row escalated after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma remarked on the 26% stake.
Addressing a public gathering in Churu, he claimed that Rajasthan secured its share in the HPCL–Rajasthan Oil Refinery project solely due to the Prime Minister, adding that the 26% stake was granted in 2018.
Refuting the claim, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that the state’s 26% share had been part of the project structure since the foundation stone was laid in 2013, as mandated by the Centre and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Gehlot alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks were aimed at diverting attention from delays in the refinery’s construction and the accident that occurred during what he termed a “hurried inauguration attempt”.
He said that even two days after the incident, the government had failed to provide any official explanation for the cause of the fire.
Persistently questioning the government’s handling of the incident, Gehlot accused Sharma of withholding crucial information and making misleading statements.
“I have said earlier that BJP leaders seem unaware of even the basics of refinery operations. Their statements only reinforce that impression. They are also alleging corruption in the refinery project. After being in power at the Centre for 12 years and in the state for over two years, why has no action been taken?” Gehlot said.
Meanwhile, Sharma hit back, accusing the previous Congress government of corruption and delays. Speaking at a public gathering in Osian, he said the BJP government had expedited the refinery project within two and a quarter years.
Calling the fire “unfortunate”, Sharma accused Congress leaders of politicising the incident. “This refinery is our heritage and the country’s largest. The people of Barmer and Jaisalmer are aware of the corruption that took place earlier. Land was distributed arbitrarily. I want to make it clear that no kind of hooliganism will be tolerated,” he said.
Spread across nearly 4,500 acres and built at a cost of ₹79,459 crore, the refinery employs over 20,000 workers.
As of now, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has not issued an official statement detailing the extent of the damage. Preliminary indications suggest that if the Crude Distillation Unit has not suffered major damage, commercial production could resume by July 1.