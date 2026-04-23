Rajasthan refinery fire triggers Gehlot–Bhajan Lal face-off over 48-hour delay in identifying cause

JAIPUR: The fire at the Pachpadra refinery may have been extinguished, but the political heat it triggered continues to intensify, with the Rajasthan government facing sustained opposition scrutiny over the blaze that broke out barely a day before its scheduled inauguration by Narendra Modi.

The political row escalated after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma remarked on the 26% stake.

Addressing a public gathering in Churu, he claimed that Rajasthan secured its share in the HPCL–Rajasthan Oil Refinery project solely due to the Prime Minister, adding that the 26% stake was granted in 2018.

Refuting the claim, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that the state’s 26% share had been part of the project structure since the foundation stone was laid in 2013, as mandated by the Centre and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Gehlot alleged that the Chief Minister’s remarks were aimed at diverting attention from delays in the refinery’s construction and the accident that occurred during what he termed a “hurried inauguration attempt”.