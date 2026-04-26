HPCL confirms leak as cause of Rajasthan’s Pachpadra refinery fire

JAIPUR: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has confirmed that the massive fire at the Pachpadra Refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on April 20 was caused by a leak at the pressure gauge tapping point on the inlet line of the Vacuum Residue Exchanger.

The clarification, issued in a statement on social media platform X, puts to rest days of speculation surrounding the cause of the blaze. The company also sought to allay concerns about potential delays to the project, stating that operations are expected to proceed largely as planned.

Ever since the huge blaze last Monday, just a day before the refinery was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21, the cause of the massive fire has been intensely debated in political circles in Rajasthan. Theories for the fire have ranged from simple technical failure, to deliberate sabotage and possible international conspiracies.

According to HPCL, however, a detailed investigation has now confirmed the initial assessment that the fire was triggered by a leak at the pressure gauge tapping point on the inlet line of the Vacuum Residue Exchanger.The company clarified that the fire remained confined to the heat exchanger stack, affecting six exchangers and some associated equipment. Importantly, no other auxiliary units were impacted, and these continue to be in an advanced stage of commissioning as per schedule.

HPCL further stated that restoration work has already begun on a war footing following a damage assessment, with completion expected within the next three to four weeks.

Preparations are underway to restart the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) in the second half of May 2026. In addition, trial production of key products - including LPG, petrol, diesel, and naphtha - is expected to commence within May. Full stabilization and commissioning of units will follow these trials.

Reaffirming its commitment to operational safety and robust emergency response systems, the company said that monitoring of critical and sensitive points will be further strengthened to prevent any such incidents in the future.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the refinery on April 21, but the event was postponed indefinitely after the fire broke out a day before the much-awaited start of the refinery that’s crucial for Rajasthan’s economy and India’s energy sector.

The fire incident also sparked a political row, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioning the delay in disclosing the cause of the fire, leading to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress.