Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma welcomes BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Jaipur

JAIPUR: BJP National President Nitin Nabin began his maiden visit to Rajasthan on Monday, commencing from Tonk, considered the political stronghold of Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot.
In Tonk, Nabin is scheduled to inaugurate the district BJP office. The programme will also include the virtual inauguration of party offices in Bundi, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Churu, Pali, and Barmer, along with the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new office in Jalore.
The visit also assumes significance in the broader political context of Eastern Rajasthan. The BJP’s choice of Tonk as the starting point of the tour is being seen as a calculated political move. Tonk is a key entry point into this region, and the BJP is looking to energise its cadre in eastern districts. Party leaders suggest the strategy is to shift to a more aggressive, “front foot” approach in areas where the BJP had earlier struggled.
Electoral trends indicate a shift in the eastern Rajasthan's political balance. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 13 seats across five key districts, including Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, and Dausa, while the Congress was limited to eight seats, with one going to an independent candidate. Compared to 2018, the BJP has strengthened its position, while the Congress has seen a relative decline.
This Muslim and Gurjar majority constituency has long been regarded as a bastion of Sachin Pilot, and the party’s show of strength here signals an attempt to challenge the Congress in its own sphere of influence.
Through this move, the BJP appears keen to project that it is no longer restricted to its traditional strongholds and is prepared to expand into regions once considered politically difficult.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Madan Rathore added to the political buzz with remarks made during a press conference ahead of the Tonk event. Responding to questions about the constituency, represented by Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and MP Harish Chandra Meena, Rathore hinted at possible defections during the public meeting.
“Sachin Pilot is a decent and capable leader, but he is in the wrong party. If he decides to join the BJP in the interest of nationalism, he will be welcomed,” Rathore said.
The remarks have revived discussion around the political rift within the Congress, particularly the 2020 rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, when he and his supporters MLAs camped in Manesar against the Ashok Gehlot Government. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had repeatedly alleged that the BJP had attempted to topple his government with the help of Congress MLAs.
Political observers believe Rathore’s statement is part of a broader BJP strategy to exploit internal divisions within the Congress.
Nabin was welcomed at Jaipur Airport to by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwaa and state party president Madan Rathore. Interestingly, Former CM Vasundhara Raje was also present at airport to welcome BJP's new chief.
Overall, the BJP’s Tonk outreach is being viewed as more than a routine organisational exercise. It reflects a larger political strategy aimed at consolidating the party’s presence in Eastern Rajasthan, strengthening its cadre base, and understanding the pulse of the party facing a clear rift between leaders of BJP's RSS faction and former CM Vasundhara Raje.