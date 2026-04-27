Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma welcomes BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Jaipur

JAIPUR: BJP National President Nitin Nabin began his maiden visit to Rajasthan on Monday, commencing from Tonk, considered the political stronghold of Congress national general secretary Sachin Pilot.

In Tonk, Nabin is scheduled to inaugurate the district BJP office. The programme will also include the virtual inauguration of party offices in Bundi, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Churu, Pali, and Barmer, along with the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new office in Jalore.

The visit also assumes significance in the broader political context of Eastern Rajasthan. The BJP’s choice of Tonk as the starting point of the tour is being seen as a calculated political move. Tonk is a key entry point into this region, and the BJP is looking to energise its cadre in eastern districts. Party leaders suggest the strategy is to shift to a more aggressive, “front foot” approach in areas where the BJP had earlier struggled.

Electoral trends indicate a shift in the eastern Rajasthan's political balance. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 13 seats across five key districts, including Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, and Dausa, while the Congress was limited to eight seats, with one going to an independent candidate. Compared to 2018, the BJP has strengthened its position, while the Congress has seen a relative decline.

This Muslim and Gurjar majority constituency has long been regarded as a bastion of Sachin Pilot, and the party’s show of strength here signals an attempt to challenge the Congress in its own sphere of influence.

Through this move, the BJP appears keen to project that it is no longer restricted to its traditional strongholds and is prepared to expand into regions once considered politically difficult.