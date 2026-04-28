BJP leader’s ‘chameleon’ slur at Sachin Pilot sparks political firestorm in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A political row has erupted in Rajasthan after senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Agarwal referred to senior Congress leader and party general secretary Sachin Pilot as a “chameleon” and a “fugitive.”

The remarks drew strong criticism from the Congress, with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully calling them inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior leader.

Dotasra, in a post on X, termed the remarks “indecent” and said they reflected the BJP’s “declining political culture.” He said political opposition is natural, but personal attacks and breach of decorum are unacceptable.