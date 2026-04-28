BJP leader’s ‘chameleon’ slur at Sachin Pilot sparks political storm in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A political row has erupted in Rajasthan after senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Agarwal referred to senior Congress leader and party general secretary Sachin Pilot as a “chameleon” and a “fugitive.”
The remarks drew strong criticism from the Congress, with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully calling them inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior leader.
Dotasra, in a post on X, termed the remarks “indecent” and said they reflected the BJP’s “declining political culture.” He said political opposition is natural, but personal attacks and breach of decorum are unacceptable.
Jully also demanded that the BJP control its leaders and sought a public apology from Agarwal. “The BJP leadership should immediately rein in its leaders, and Radha Mohan Agarwal must publicly apologise for his derogatory remarks," Jully wrote on X.
Several Congress leaders, including Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Divya Maderna, also called the statement derogatory and demanded an unconditional apology.
The BJP, however, intensified its attack. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat referred to the “Manesar episode” of 2020 to highlight the Congress’s internal rift. He alleged that Ashok Gehlot had orchestrated the crisis while Pilot was only a pawn and claimed Gehlot still uses Pilot for political manoeuvring.
BJP state president Madan Rathore also took a swipe, saying Gehlot still treats Pilot as a “child,” exposing the party’s internal contradictions.
"Gehlot’s own statements create confusion about Pilot’s standing within the Congress," he added.
Responding to the controversy, Pilot maintained a measured stand and stressed the need for dignity and decorum in public life. He said political differences are natural in a democracy, but they must be expressed with restraint.
“I have never met Mr. Agarwal before and do not know why he harbours such ‘special affection’ for me. If I ever happen to meet him, I will certainly ask what the matter is,” Pilot said.
He further added that while organisational work and expressing views are legitimate, maintaining decorum is essential in politics.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condemned Agarwal’s remarks.
The controversy has intensified the BJP-Congress confrontation in Rajasthan and once again brought the Congress’s internal factionalism into focus, especially the aftereffects of the 2020 Manesar crisis when Pilot revolted against Gehlot’s leadership.