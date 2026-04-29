Rajasthan minister pledges aid for Odisha man who carried sister’s exhumed body to bank

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has announced financial assistance for Jitu Munda of Odisha, who was forced to carry his sister’s skeleton on his shoulder to a bank after being asked to bring the account holder in person to withdraw money.

Reacting to the incident, Meena called it “inhumane and shameful” and demanded strict action from the Odisha government.

Taking to social media, Meena said subjecting a poor tribal man to such humiliation in the name of bureaucratic formalities was a blot on any civilised society.

“Witnessing Jitu Munda’s helplessness and anguish has shaken me to the core. Such cruelty inflicted upon a poor tribal individual is reprehensible,” he wrote, urging the Chief Minister of Odisha to intervene and ensure accountability.

Expressing solidarity with the family, Meena said he would donate his one month’s salary to Jitu Munda’s family. The minister, who earns a total of Rs 1.45 lakh including a salary of Rs 40,000 and other allowances, said the amount would be transferred soon.

“Jitu Munda’s pain is my pain; his suffering is my suffering. It is my duty to stand by him during this difficult time. I will donate one month of my salary to his family,” Meena said, adding that society must ensure such incidents are not repeated.