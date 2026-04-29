Rajasthan minister pledges aid for Odisha man who carried sister’s exhumed body to bank

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has announced financial assistance for Jitu Munda of Odisha, who was forced to carry his sister’s skeleton on his shoulder to a bank after being asked to bring the account holder in person to withdraw money.
Reacting to the incident, Meena called it “inhumane and shameful” and demanded strict action from the Odisha government.
Taking to social media, Meena said subjecting a poor tribal man to such humiliation in the name of bureaucratic formalities was a blot on any civilised society.
“Witnessing Jitu Munda’s helplessness and anguish has shaken me to the core. Such cruelty inflicted upon a poor tribal individual is reprehensible,” he wrote, urging the Chief Minister of Odisha to intervene and ensure accountability.
Expressing solidarity with the family, Meena said he would donate his one month’s salary to Jitu Munda’s family. The minister, who earns a total of Rs 1.45 lakh including a salary of Rs 40,000 and other allowances, said the amount would be transferred soon.
“Jitu Munda’s pain is my pain; his suffering is my suffering. It is my duty to stand by him during this difficult time. I will donate one month of my salary to his family,” Meena said, adding that society must ensure such incidents are not repeated.
The incident is linked to a bank account held by Jitu Munda’s late sister, Kalara Munda, at an Odisha Gramya Bank branch in Mallipsi. Jitu had approached the bank to withdraw Rs 19,300 but was reportedly told that the account holder must be physically present.
Kalara Munda had died on January 26, 2026. Her husband and son, who were listed as nominees, had also passed away, leaving Jitu as the closest surviving relative.
Despite informing the bank about his sister’s death, Jitu was allegedly unaware of the required procedures and received no assistance.
In a desperate attempt, he exhumed his sister’s remains and carried the skeleton on his shoulder for nearly three kilometres to the bank.
A video of the incident later went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation and raising serious questions over procedural rigidity and lack of sensitivity in public institutions.