Rajasthan University student's hunger strike enters 13th day, health worsens

JAIPUR: Student leader Shubham Rewar, who had been on a hunger strike at Rajasthan University, demanding the restoration of student union elections and the establishment of a regular Rajasthani language department at the university entered its 13th day on Tuesday, with supporters expressing concern over his deteriorating health.

Inspired by student agitation over NEET paper leak and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Rewad began his sit-in protest outside the Rajasthan University gate on July 23. On July 30, police detained him and shifted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Despite being admitted to the hospital, he has continued his hunger strike.

Supporters claimed that Rewad's health has worsened after 12 consecutive days without food or water. However, the SMS Hospital administration has not issued any official medical bulletin confirming his condition.

His supporters claim that doctors have reportedly warned that if the hunger strike continues, his ketone levels may rise further, significantly increasing the risk of kidney failure and other serious organ-related complications.

The agitation has drawn political attention over the past few days. Earlier, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka visited Rewad during his protest outside the university and extended support to his demands.

On Saturday, Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar also met Rewad at the hospital and warned the state government of a major protest if his demands were not addressed.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot had also criticised the BJP-led state government on social media over the handling of Rewad's hunger strike, urging it to respond to the student's demands.

Student union elections in Rajasthan were last held in 2022. Before the 2023 Assembly elections, the then Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had suspended the polls. And the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government has continued the suspension. Since then, demands for reviving student union elections have resurfaced at the start of every academic session.