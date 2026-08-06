Hearing-impaired students in Jaipur school protest over safety lapses, seek action against staff

JAIPUR: More than 100 students of Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Senior Secondary School for the Deaf, staged a sit-in outside the main gate to protest poor infrastructure and lack of basic facilities.

The protest was triggered after a piece of plaster fell from a classroom ceiling and struck a student, raising serious safety concerns. Fearing further accidents, students walked out of their classrooms and demanded immediate action.

The students raised six key demands, alleging poor hostel conditions, inadequate teaching facilities, and harassment by a staff member. They claimed they were not being provided adequate food in the hostel and that sanitation facilities were in a deplorable condition. They also alleged that they were charged money for speaking to their parents over the phone or for being taken to hospital.

The students further claimed that the school—Jaipur’s largest government school for students with hearing and speech impairments—lacked teachers proficient in Indian sign language and alleged that some teachers frequently remained absent from classes or spent time using mobile phones instead of teaching. They also accused a male staff member of harassing female students and complained about the poor condition of the school’s toilets.