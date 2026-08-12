Rajasthan minister stages sit-in against own government over delay in sanitation workers’ appointments

JAIPUR: Over the delay in issuing appointment letters to candidates from the 2012 sanitation worker recruitment drive, Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma staged a sit-in protest at the Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday against administrative officials of his own government.

Sharma accused District Collector Artika Shukla and Municipal Commissioner Sohan Singh Naruka of misleading the process and adopting an autocratic approach.

Sharma said 329 sanitation workers were recruited in 2012 but had not received their appointment letters to date. Despite a High Court order in favour of the candidates in 2019 and the Department of Local Bodies (DLB) deeming them eligible, local officials had continued to delay the matter, citing ongoing correspondence.

During the protest, Sharma questioned Shukla and Naruka over the delay. “When the government has already issued orders, what is the obstacle in issuing appointment letters?” he asked.

Sharma said he had raised the issue with the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister and Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, but the matter remained unresolved.