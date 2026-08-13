OBC political representation commission submits report to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

JAIPUR: More than a week after Rajasthan’s OBC Political Representation Commission submitted its report to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the document is yet to be officially released, while the exact contents of the report remain a mystery.

However, figures emerging from the over 900 page report through sources have triggered a political and social controversy, with several OBC communities questioning the population estimates recorded in the survey.

The report, prepared by the commission headed by retired judge Madan Lal Bhati, contains data on the social, economic and political status of 92 OBC castes in Rajasthan and is expected to play a crucial role in determining OBC reservation in the upcoming Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local body elections.

According to sources familiar with the report, the commission has estimated Rajasthan’s OBC population at around 43%, or approximately 3.59 crore.

The figure has drawn attention because the State Backwards Classes Commission had estimated the OBC population at around 52% in 2019. If the two estimates are compared directly, the latest figure represents a decline of around nine percentage points in the OBC share of the state’s population within six years.

Inevitably, the latest findings have sparked concerns among community organisations and opposition parties, particularly because the data are expected to be used in determining the reservation of seats for OBCs in local elections.

The commission was constituted as part of the exercise to fulfil the Supreme Court mandated “triple test” for providing OBC reservation in local body elections.

Political representation is among the key parameters examined in the report, which, according to sources, found that only 11 of the 92 OBC castes have significant political representation, while several communities remain inadequately represented.

Among the prominent communities raising objections are Jats. Sources said the commission has estimated the Jat population in Rajasthan at around 71.76 lakh.

The Jat Mahasabha and other community leaders have disputed the figure, claiming that the actual Jat population in the state exceeds 92 lakh.