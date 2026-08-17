Rajasthan bans unauthorised entry, photography, videography in government schools

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has banned unauthorised entry and the recording of videos for social media within government school premises during school hours, triggering a political row in the state.

The Education Department has issued strict directions regarding photography and videography, while the Congress has questioned the government's intent, claiming that the directives compromise transparency and oversight in schools and warning of an agitation.

According to the order issued by Director of Secondary Education Lalit Kumar, no outsider will be permitted to enter government schools in Rajasthan without prior permission from the principal or the head of the institution.

Only authorised officials will be allowed on the premises. There is a complete ban on entry, photography, videography or conducting interviews within school premises without the principal's prior written consent.

Under the new guidelines, every visitor will have to record their entry in the visitor's register before entering a school.

Further, no outsider may enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds or student activity areas without the permission of the principal, a teacher or an authorised school official. Even government officials may enter only if they are visiting to discharge their official duties.

The directives prohibit photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live streaming of students, teachers or school activities without the principal's prior written permission.

The school administration must also ensure that no collection, publication or broadcast of students' photos, videos or personal information takes place in a manner that compromises their privacy, dignity or safety.

Principals have been instructed to immediately inform the local police and education officials if any individual enters the school without permission, refuses to leave the premises, attempts unauthorised photography or videography or disrupts school operations.

Depending on the circumstances, action may be taken under applicable laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Information Technology Act.

Principals may also deny entry to any visitor whose presence could possibly compromise the school's safety, privacy, discipline or academic environment.

To justify its move, the Education Department has cited the principle of ‘in loco parentis’ (acting in the place of a parent) and argued that the school administration bears a special responsibility for the safety, privacy and well-being of children studying in government schools.

The Director of Secondary Education has also referenced the rights to life, dignity and privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, as well as the Supreme Court's ruling on privacy.

The new directive urges principals to deny entry to any visitor whose presence is likely to affect safety, privacy, discipline or the academic environment.