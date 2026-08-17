Rajasthan govt restricts entry of outsiders in govt schools after CJP says it will conduct inspection

The Rajasthan government has restricted the entry of outsiders into government schools without prior permission from the principal and barred photography and videography without written approval.

The move came hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced plans to inspect government schools across the state that it claimed were in poor condition. The order also comes amid protests at several government schools over alleged inadequate facilities and teacher shortages, with videos and reports of such demonstrations circulating in the media and on social media.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said on Sunday that he had received requests from Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh to inspect schools in poor condition.

“Administration is refusing to heed demands to fix the schools. I will be visiting all these locations over the next few days,” Ranka said in a social media post.

Hours later, Director of Secondary Education Lalit Kumar issued a circular citing the principle of in loco parentis, under which schools have a special responsibility to protect the safety, dignity, privacy and welfare of children.