BJP’s new team: Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje retained, Satish Poonia brought in to woo Jats

JAIPUR: Rajya Sabha MP and former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has been elevated as the party’s national general secretary, while former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been retained as national vice-president in the new team announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Poonia’s appointment marks a significant political turnaround after the setbacks he faced ahead of and during the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections. He served as the state BJP president from 2019 to 2023 but was replaced months before the assembly polls and subsequently lost the Amer Assembly constituency.

His political fortunes, however, improved after he was entrusted with organisational responsibilities in Haryana, where the BJP returned to power in the 2024 Assembly elections. Earlier this year, the party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, where he was elected unopposed.