Indigo flight makes priority landing at Jaipur airport due to medical emergency

NEW DELHI: An Indigo flight carrying 132 passengers from Surat to Jaipur had a priority landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday evening after a 79-year-old woman passenger developed a medical emergency. She was rendered immediate treatment and has recovered, said airport sources.

According to a source, “The pilot of 6E 6852 contacted the Air Traffic Control at Jaipur airport and requested priority landing. He explained that an elderly woman was feeling a bit nauseous and was unwell. The landing was allowed and the plane landed at 5.35 pm, just five minutes before the scheduled landing time.”

The airport has a single runway and the plane was immediately permitted to land, the source added.

Doctors and ambulances were on standby. “As soon as it landed, airport doctors rushed to the apron area and treated her. She began to improve immediately and did not require hospitalisation. She recovered and left for her destination,” said another source.

Another source familiar with the incident confirmed the development. “A medical emergency did happen. The flight made a priority landing and all protocols were followed,” she said.