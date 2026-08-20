Rajasthan announces municipal polls on September 9 & 11

JAIPUR: Elections to 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan will be conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11, with counting scheduled for September 14, the State Election Commission announced on Wednesday. The declaration of the poll programme also brought the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect in areas covered by the respective civic bodies.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said voters will elect 10,245 councillors across 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

The formal election notification will be issued on August 27, following which the nomination process will begin. Candidates can submit their nomination papers until August 31. The nominations will then be scrutinised, and candidates will have until September 3 to withdraw from the contest.

Voting will take place in two phases, with the first round on September 9 and the second on September 11. Ballots from both phases will be counted on September 14, when the results will also be announced.