Rajasthan: Classroom roof partially collapses at Dungarpur school, no injuries reported

JAIPUR: The roof of a classroom at an upper primary school in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, partially collapsed on Monday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

The classroom had been closed for nearly a year after being declared unsafe. Students were present in other classrooms when the roof gave way, and the sound of the collapse prompted students and teachers to come out.

Another classroom at the school has also been closed due to safety concerns. The school has a total of 10 rooms.

(With inputs from PTI)