Rajasthan HC takes up concerns of Gen Z, Alpha and Beta; seeks government's response on slew of directions

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur has taken suo motu cognisance of issues affecting Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, raising concerns over junk food consumption, excessive screen time, paper leaks, poor infrastructure in rural schools and the potential loss of basic learning skills amid the growing use of artificial intelligence.

A single bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand on Monday banned the sale of high-fat, high-sugar and high-salt (HFSS) food items in school canteens and within 50 metres of school gates. The prohibited items include carbonated drinks, chips, trans-fat-containing bakery products and other junk food.

The court directed every school to constitute a School Food Safety and Nutrition Committee within four weeks, comprising teachers, parents and student representatives. Details of the committees are to be uploaded on the Education Department's website.

Within eight weeks, school canteens must mandatorily display menu boards carrying information on the calorie count, ingredients and nutritional value of food items, and implement a traffic-light labelling system.

The court issued notices to several departments overseeing health, education, public distribution and consumer affairs, as well as the state chief secretary, directing them to respond within eight weeks on the its directions.

The state government has been asked to file an affidavit within six weeks detailing steps taken to implement the 2020 regulations on safe and balanced food in government, aided and private schools.

The court directed that mid-day meals and other nutrition schemes conform to FSSAI's balanced-diet guidelines. A dedicated portal and helpline are also to be established for complaints regarding violations of food-safety norms.

The bench expressed concern over increasing mobile screen time among children and the excessive dependence on technology. While recognising that AI and digital learning are essential for preparing students for global competition, it cautioned that technology should not replace fundamental learning skills.