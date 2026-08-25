Rajasthan school building roof caves in, close shave for 100 students and teachers

JAIPUR: The roof of a dilapidated classroom collapsed at a government upper primary school in Sattu village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district, giving around 120 students and teachers in other rooms a narrow escape, officials said.

The incident occurred at the school while classes were underway in other rooms. The loud sound of the collapse triggered panic on the campus, prompting students and teachers to rush outside. The damaged classroom had remained unused for the past year after the school administration declared it unsafe and suspended classes there. Officials said the precaution prevented possible casualties.

The incident comes a year after seven children were killed in a government school roof collapse in Jhalawar, which brought the condition of school buildings under scrutiny. It also comes days after the roof of a school building collapsed in Jodhawas in Alwar district on August 13. Students subsequently staged a protest over the condition of the school. After a video of the protest went viral, a CJP team visited the school.

According to information provided by the state government in the assembly, 3,768 government schools are housed in dilapidated buildings, while 41,178 school buildings require repairs. The data also showed that nearly 14,000 schools lack separate toilets for girls and around 42,000 do not have adequate drinking water facilities. Nearly one lakh teaching posts are vacant. Alwar district education officer (elementary) Devendra Singh said that of the 1,490 schools inspected in Alwar, 21 buildings were found to be dilapidated and unsafe.

Govt data