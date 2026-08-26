First-year BTech student dies by suicide in Jaipur college hostel

A first-year BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a hostel building here at NIMS University, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, SHO Chandwaji Rajbir Singh said. Police received information about the incident around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, he said.

Tiwari was a first-year BTech student and shared a room at the university's Garnik hostel with two other students.

"The student died on the spot and his body was kept at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem examination," the SHO said.