NEET aspirant from MP dies by suicide in Kota; eighth coaching student death this year

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide at her rented apartment in Kota, police said on Wednesday.

Khooshbu Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time, was found hanging at her apartment in Landmark City.

Police said no suicide note was recovered and the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

Police, however said that Khooshbu Patel as reportedly distressed after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt.

According to police, her sister Khushi Patel, who is preparing for the JEE examination, returned to the flat around 9 pm after classes and found the door locked from inside. After knocking repeatedly without response, she sought help from friends, security guards and neighbours.

Khooshbu was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Khooshbu's grandfather, Deshraj Patel.

Following a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway.

The ceiling fan in the rented apartment was not fitted with an anti-hanging device, which is mandatory for hostel rooms under the Kota hostel association's guidelines, officials said.

This is the eighth reported case of death by suicide involving a coaching student in Kota since January this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050,

Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.