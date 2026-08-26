Rajasthan Agriculture Minister tests positive for swine flu

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has tested positive for swine flu and has been admitted to the ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

Meena underwent a swine flu test a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital after the report returned positive. He was shifted to the ICU late Tuesday night for further treatment.

Doctors have advised the minister against meeting visitors or family members to prevent the infection from spreading.

SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said Meena was being treated as per the swine flu protocol.

Necessary tests are being conducted and a medical team headed by Medicine Department chief Dr Mahendra Agrawal is monitoring his condition, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)