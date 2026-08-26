Rs 22.74-crore financial irregularities alleged at Rajasthan's Butati temple; FIR lodged against 11

JAIPUR: In a case drawing comparisons with the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, financial irregularities amounting to Rs 22.74 crore have come to light at Rajasthan’s Butati Dham temple.

Butati Dham (the temple of Chaturdas Maharaj) is primarily known for as a place of faith for miraculous healing of paralysis patients. The temple is situated in Butati village, near the Didwana Kuchaman of Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Acting on a court order, police have registered a case against office-bearers of the Shri Chaturdas Maharaj Temple Development Committee in Butati. They have been accused of embezzling funds, misusing temple property and tampering with financial records. The accused include the committee’s outgoing president, Devendra Singh Rathore, son of Chandan Singh and a resident of Butati, along with several other office-bearers.

The allegations relate to the temple committee’s accounts for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Investigators are examining the management of donations and expenditure on community meals, construction, security, repairs and other temple-related activities.

According to the complaint, several payments were recorded without adequate bills, vouchers or other supporting documents. Questions have also been raised over expenses incurred on the temple’s bhandara and kitchen operations.

The records allegedly show expenditure of approximately Rs 31.27 lakh on village development works and Rs 82.41 lakh on CCTV cameras and other security-related arrangements. The audit also flagged several additional entries, including expenses of around Rs 37.33 lakh on security arrangements, Rs 7.87 lakh on the temple’s gaushala and Rs 97.48 lakh on repair and maintenance work. Police are expected to verify whether these payments were properly authorised and supported by documentary evidence.