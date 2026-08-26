Rs 22.74-crore financial irregularities alleged at Rajasthan's Butati temple; FIR lodged against 11

JAIPUR: In a case drawing comparisons with the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, financial irregularities amounting to Rs 22.74 crore have come to light at Rajasthan’s Butati Dham temple.
Butati Dham (the temple of Chaturdas Maharaj) is primarily known for as a place of faith for miraculous healing of paralysis patients. The temple is situated in Butati village, near the Didwana Kuchaman of Nagaur district, Rajasthan.
Acting on a court order, police have registered a case against office-bearers of the Shri Chaturdas Maharaj Temple Development Committee in Butati. They have been accused of embezzling funds, misusing temple property and tampering with financial records. The accused include the committee’s outgoing president, Devendra Singh Rathore, son of Chandan Singh and a resident of Butati, along with several other office-bearers.
The allegations relate to the temple committee’s accounts for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Investigators are examining the management of donations and expenditure on community meals, construction, security, repairs and other temple-related activities.
According to the complaint, several payments were recorded without adequate bills, vouchers or other supporting documents. Questions have also been raised over expenses incurred on the temple’s bhandara and kitchen operations.
The records allegedly show expenditure of approximately Rs 31.27 lakh on village development works and Rs 82.41 lakh on CCTV cameras and other security-related arrangements. The audit also flagged several additional entries, including expenses of around Rs 37.33 lakh on security arrangements, Rs 7.87 lakh on the temple’s gaushala and Rs 97.48 lakh on repair and maintenance work. Police are expected to verify whether these payments were properly authorised and supported by documentary evidence.
The complaint also refers to approximately Rs 1.40 lakh deposited into the temple’s bank account through an ATM but allegedly not properly entered in its financial records. Several other transactions are under scrutiny because the relevant bills and supporting documents were reportedly unavailable.
The alleged discrepancies surfaced during an examination of the committee’s accounts and other records. Police will now scrutinise bank transactions, account books, bills, vouchers and documents related to the works and services for which payments were made.
Mundwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharam Poonia, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered in compliance with the court’s direction. "Statements of three people have been recorded so far, other individuals concerned and members of the committee will also be questioned. The claims will then be verified and an investigation report prepared,” Poonia said. The allegations have not yet been established, and responsibility will be determined after the investigation is completed.
Devendra Singh, the President of Butati Dham, has dismissed the allegations against him as false. He stated that the investigating officer didn't consider his side of the story, and no member of the inquiry committee even visited the temple.
Furthermore, the responses he provided to the questions raised in the notice served to him were not included in the report. He pointed out that the temple's total income over three years does not even amount to Rs 22 crore. He alleged that some officials are running a personal vendetta against him and he is being framed due to political pressure.