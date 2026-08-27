Raj municipal elections: Atru SDM rejects voter registration paper of education minister's kin

BARAN: The sub-divisional magistrate of Atru in Baran district has rejected applications filed by Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar’s son and daughter-in-law seeking the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll for Ward 21. This was after an inquiry found out that they did not meet the residency requirement.

Pawan Dilawar and his wife, Hemlata, had applied for registration as voters in Ward 21, Part 1, listing House No. 10 near the Atru bus stand as their address. According to officials, the applicants claimed that they had been residing at the address for at least six months.

Atru Sub-Divisional Officer Anjana Sahrawat said the administration received 326 applications for inclusion in the electoral roll. Of these, 20 were rejected following scrutiny, including those submitted by Pawan and Hemlata.

Questions were raised after thumb impressions, instead of signatures, were found on both applications. The address and residency claims mentioned in the forms also came under scrutiny.

Sahrawat subsequently constituted a five-member committee to verify the claims. The committee visited the address and recorded statements from residents of five neighbouring houses. Based on its findings, the administration concluded that the couple’s claim of residing in the ward for six months was incorrect and rejected their applications.

The controversy has gained political significance amid speculation that Pawan was considering contesting the forthcoming municipal election in Atru. The municipality’s chairperson post is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category, and Pawan was reportedly being projected as a possible contender.

The Booth Level Officer had initially recommended the inclusion of the couple’s names and forwarded their applications. However, the claims were subjected to further verification before the final decision was taken.