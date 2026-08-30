NEET-PG retest on September 5 after power failure disrupts Jaipur centres

Following power disruptions during the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has scheduled a retest for affected candidates on September 5.

The retest will be held in Jaipur at 3 pm, and only candidates whose examination was affected by the disruptions will be eligible to appear, according to an NBEMS notice.

The NEET-PG 2026 examination, meanwhile, was successfully conducted in other centres of the country. Over 2.6 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres took the exam, officials said.

At the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which was attributed to the examination conducting agency's technological partner, TCS Ltd, in an NBEMS notice.

The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683).

The NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated.

Further details, including the venue for the re-examination and revised admit cards, will be shared separately, the board said.

The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to candidates who could not complete the examination and said arrangements had been made for their re-examination.

Earlier, some candidates claimed their systems shut down six to seven times during the examination, while others alleged that the disruption occurred even more frequently.

They said that after the systems restarted, only a few questions appeared on some computers before they went down again.

Several candidates came out of the examination centre amid the disruption and staged a protest, questioning the technical arrangements for the test.

They alleged that no clear explanation was provided by the centre staff about the repeated disruptions.

The candidates also raised concerns over the confidentiality and fairness of the examination, claiming that questions had appeared on some computer screens before the systems went down.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the disruptions and said the examination authorities should ensure that candidates were not disadvantaged because of technical failures.

(With inputs from PTI)