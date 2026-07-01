20-year Panchana Dam water dispute between Meena and Gujjar groups resolved, release by July 6

JAIPUR: After a two-decade-long deadlock between Meena and Gujjar community stakeholders over water release from the Panchana Dam in Karauli district, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday night reached a breakthrough agreement to begin releasing water by July 6.

The decision came after weeks of escalating protests and multiple rounds of negotiations, culminating in a high-level meeting in Jaipur following a marathon discussion at Madhav Auditorium in Shiksha Sankul, where ministers and representatives of both sides agreed on a roadmap to resolve the long-pending irrigation dispute.

The conflict had intensified across nearly 75 villages in Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts, with members of the Meena and Gujjar communities at loggerheads over the distribution of canal water. The agitation had recently escalated, with protesters blocking the Delhi–Mumbai railway line on three occasions, prompting intensified intervention by the state government.

The talks initially broke down around 8 pm when representatives of farmers from the canal command area walked out after negotiations failed to yield an agreement. Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena also left the venue shortly thereafter. However, discussions resumed nearly two hours later after Meena returned along with Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, eventually resulting in a consensus.