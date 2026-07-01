Eight killed, 24 injured as bus crashes into truck, catches fire in Rajasthan

At least eight people were killed and more than 24 injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station limits.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit told PTI that five victims were charred to death in the fire, while two others died of severe head injuries, while one succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital.

"The bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," he said.

The bus was operated by Hans Travels of Indore, police said.