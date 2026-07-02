After fire, PM Modi to launch refinery in Raj on July 4

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on July 4, 2026 to inaugurate the Rs 79,459-crore HPCL Rajasthan Oil Refinery at Pachpadra in Balotra.

During the visit, he will also inaugurate a new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, lay the foundation stone for Phase II of the Jaipur Metro Rail project, and distribute appointment letters to around 45,000 candidates selected for government jobs.

The inauguration of the Pachpadra refinery assumes particular significance as the original ceremony, scheduled for April 20, had to be cancelled after a major fire broke out at the refinery a day before the proposed event.

The fire had damaged the refinery’s main crude distillation unit (CDU), disrupting commissioning activities. After extensive repair work, production resumed on June 19, nearly two months after the incident.

Built over 4,500 acres (approximately 7,200 bighas), the refinery has been developed at a cost of `79,459 crore and is among the country’s most modern petroleum refining facilities.

Ahead of the visit, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a review meeting and directed officials to ensure that preparations are completed on time.