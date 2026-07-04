Approval of new railway station near Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam temple raises hopes among devotees, locals

SUNDERPURA: The Ministry of Railways, headed by former bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw, has approved the construction of the proposed Sunderpura Khatu Shyam railway station, which will be situated about 11 km from the revered Khatu Shyam temple, significantly improving connectivity for pilgrims.

During a recent visit by a team of national media persons from Delhi to this site, many villagers described the development as both a response to the ever-increasing number of devotees visiting the famous Khatu Shyam temple and a blessing from the deity Baba Shyam in a greater way than other reasons.

The temple is one of India's few shrines that attracts massive numbers of devotees every day.

The excitement among local people was evident, with many expressing hope that the project would transform the region. Residents described it as "baba Shyam ji ashirvad" (blessing of Baba Shyam) while speaking to this newspaper last Thursday.

"Na keval baba ke bhakto ke liye achcha hoga bulki ham logo ka areas develop ho jaya aur ek naya town jaise developments hoga station ke aas pass" ( Not only this would be good for the devotees of baba but also develop a new town like development in and around the station), remarked villagers living in the remote area, which is currently covered by thick forest.

The proposed station building will feature a statue of Shyam Baba at its main entrance and will be designed in a style reflecting Rajasthan's rich architectural and cultural heritage. It will include modern booking offices, spacious waiting halls, clean restrooms and other essential passenger facilities.

"It will feature modern booking offices, spacious waiting halls, clean restrooms, passenger amenities, and other essential facilities," said a railway official, adding that the project is expected to generate employment for more than 50,000 people, both directly and indirectly, particularly in transport, hospitality and food services apartment from railway side.

At present, the site is a sandy tract dotted with wild trees, stray animals and diverse birdlife. A kachha link road from the highway connects it to the Khatu Shyam road, reducing the travel distance and marking the future location of the proposed railway station.

Initially, the station will function as a halt on the Sikar–Ringas railway section between Palsana and Bawadi Thikaria stations. Estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore, it is expected to handle 30,000–35,000 passengers daily, most of them travelling to the Khatu Shyam temple.

"Many people here depend on agriculture or daily-wage labour for their livelihood. Once the railway station is built, local transport operators will have good opportunities to ferry devotees between the station and the Khatu Shyam temple," said Shyam Das, a local auto driver.

It will come as a boon and thanks go to the Modi government, and it's a great kripa (blessings) of Baba Shyam for this development".

A senior railway official said the project reflects the Centre's emphasis on promoting religious tourism and is expected to create significant employment opportunities while making travel to the temple easier and more convenient for devotees.