PM Modi inaugurates new Jodhpur airport terminal, launches Rs 28,840 crore Modified UDAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport and launched the Modified UDAN Scheme, aimed at boosting regional air connectivity and aviation-led development.

Modi arrived in Jodhpur and was received at the airport by Governor Haribhau Bagade, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

He inaugurated the terminal by unveiling a plaque and pressing a remote button, followed by a walkthrough of the new facility.

The Prime Minister also launched the Modified UDAN Scheme, which has an allocation of ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years and is designed to strengthen and expand air connectivity across the country through multiple strategic components.

The new Jodhpur airport terminal, built at a cost of ₹480 crore, spans over 23,000 square metres and is capable of handling up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger facilities aimed at improving travel convenience and efficiency.

The terminal’s design draws inspiration from Rajasthan’s royal heritage, blending traditional architectural elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary infrastructure.

Cultural programmes by folk artistes were also held during the Prime Minister’s visit to mark the inauguration.

(With inputs from PTI)