Three killed, two critically injured as ambulance collides with Army truck in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Three people lost their lives and two others were critically injured when a private ambulance was involved in a fatal collision with an army truck on National Highway 62 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near 22 LGW village within the jurisdiction of Suratgarh Sadar police station. The force of the impact reduced the ambulance to a twisted heap of metal, leaving its occupants trapped inside.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Sampat Dhayal rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. Assisted by local residents, officers carried out a rescue operation, extricated the victims from the wreckage and shifted the injured to a hospital for emergency treatment. The bodies of the deceased were later moved to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The deceased have been identified as Mahinder Kaur, Laxmi, and Satnam. They were residents of 5B Koni village under the Hindumalkot police station area in Sri Ganganagar district.The accident briefly brought traffic on the busy highway to a standstill. After removing the damaged vehicles from the carriageway, police restored the movement of traffic.

Police said the initial inquiry suggests that the ambulance and the army truck collided head-on. Three occupants of the ambulance died at the scene, while two others sustained grievous injuries.

Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the collision and have begun collecting evidence from the spot to determine the sequence of events.