SMS Medical College Forensic HOD found dead at Jaipur home; police suspect suicide

JAIPUR: The Head of the Department (HOD) of Forensic Medicine at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College Hospital in Jaipur, the biggest government medical facility in Rajasthan, was found hanging.

The HOD was identified as Dr NL Disania. According to the police, when family members returned home late on Tuesday night, they found Disania’s body hanging in a room. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the Khatipura area of Jaipur, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving the news, several senior doctors and administrative officials, including SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari and Hospital Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi, arrived at the hospital.

Those close to him describe Disania as a cheerful person who was deeply dedicated to his work. He served as a senior professor and the HOD of the Forensic Medicine Department for years, and just recently, a state-of-the-art laboratory was inaugurated at SMS Hospital in his presence.

Disania had been serving in the Department of Forensic Medicine for a long time, boasting a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 years at SMS Medical College. He was a prominent figure in the field of forensic medicine.

He is survived by two daughters and a son.

A case of financial fraud had been registered against one of Disania's family member a few years ago. Officials at the SMS Hospital say that he had been under significant mental stress since that incident. The specific reason for the suicide has not yet been revealed.

While preliminary investigations suggest suicide, the police are conducting a thorough probe into the matter. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was also called to the scene. No suicide note was found at the location.

The body was brought to the SMS Hospital emergency ward and has since been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.